The Sacred, The Profane, & Mickey: Disney Characters Become Historical Art In “Profanity Pop”

Let’s set aside Disney princesses and zoom out to examine the juxtapositional possibilities of all characters in the known Disney universe.





The La Luz de Jesus Gallery in Los Angeles is hosting a new show by artist José Rodolfo Loaiza Ontiveros that shows Disney characters in a new, old light. Unlike La Luz de Jesus’s previous exhibition, “Disasterland,” which set out to shed the innocence attached to certain Disney characters, the new Profanity Pop repositions those characters within the framework of historical art themes.

While indeed, some of the images live up to the Disney-fication of themes like mythology, religion, and power–a very Virgin Mary-esque Daisy Duck frowning over a pregnancy test, for instance, others, like our current pope marrying two famous princes, seem merely hellbent on simply subverting both. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

The show opens Friday, August 1, 2014 and will be on display until Sunday, August 31. Have a look at more images in the slides above.

H/t to Laughing Squid