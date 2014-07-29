Report: Microsoft To Release Two New Windows Phones

Microsoft is reportedly gearing up for the forthcoming release of two new Windows Phone 8.1 devices.

According to The Verge, Stephan Elop, Microsoft’s EVP of devices, unveiled the new phones in an internal meeting this week, describing one of the devices as a “selfie phone.” You just cringed, didn’t you?

Formerly codenamed “Superman,” the “selfie phone” has a 5-megapixel forward-facing camera with a 4.7-inch screen. So, basically it’s a phone… with a camera. Got it.

Microsoft is also planning to release what has been dubbed as an “affordable high-end phone” that will likely replace the Lumia 720.

