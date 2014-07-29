Swell Shuts Down Following Apple Acquisition

What’s Apple going to do with Swell? On Sunday, we learned that the Cupertino company had quietly acquired the sleek podcasting app for $30 million. Described as “the Pandora of talk radio,” Swell put a heavy emphasis on designing a UI that was easy to use while driving. Users loved it, too.

On Tuesday, we learned the next step of the acquisition: Swell is closing the shutters. Per a statement from the founders:

Thank you for using Swell over the past year. We wanted to let you know that the Swell service is no longer available. We’ve been inspired by the opportunity to create quality products that positively impact users’ lives, and we are grateful to all our listeners. Thank you everyone for your support!

So what’s next? For one, Swell could be used to help improve Apple’s lackluster Podcasts app, especially as it looks to integrate iOS into dashboards with CarPlay.

In any case, Swell users are feeling feelings about the sudden Swell-shaped hole in their lives:

Looking for a potential Swell replacement? On Monday, NPR–in what is an amazing feat of perfect timing–launched its own official radio app that does a lot of the stuff Swell does, or, well… did. It’s called NPR One, and you can try it out here.