How To Balance Your New Hires’s Expectations With Reality

The influence of Facebook and Google has given some job seekers certain expectations for their new work perks and environments that are difficult to uphold for many companies: On-site physicians, extra time off, spending money for new parents, video arcades, and candy shops.

While it’s fair to say that these large and innovative tech companies have positively transformed the standard workplace, it’s not fair to say that every company can offer what Google or Facebook can.

This causes a gap between the expectations of many new hires and what their employers can actually offer.

This gap in cultural and environmental expectations is a somewhat new phenomenon that recruiters and human resources professionals are finding is an increasingly important factor to finding and keeping talent.

In order to close this gap and align expectations with reality, you have to start at the very first encounter in the recruitment process:

The people you’re recruiting are probably envisioning their job to have new and fun surprises at every corner, along with an open bar and back-to-back innovative meetings for clients. They will eventually realize this is not the way of the real world, but you need to keep them excited about the prospect of working for your company while aligning their expectations with reality.

To do this, play up the fun and exciting things your company does, but clearly convey what a “normal” day is like for someone in their position. Consider having them video chat with a recent hire who is in a similar position so they can get a true understanding of what the company is like from someone who may have walked in with the same expectations as them.