Why You Should Hire Failed Startup Founders

We are addicted to these stories of success, of the unlikely entrepreneur who managed to sell his $40 million app despite working out of his mother’s garage. And for good reason.

It’s encouraging to see entrepreneurs achieving their dreams. We like it when hard work pays off.

But what about the brilliant, talented entrepreneurs who don’t achieve instant success? Where are the stories of 90-hour weeks and countless meetings that result in moderate outcomes at best?

In growing my startup, I’ve found the people who fail have as much, if not more, to offer than the successful ones. Over the past three years, I’ve hired five startup founders, and these are the reasons why they are some of the most successful people on my team:

When we first started our sales department, we had to be selective. We needed someone to run the department alone until we figured out how to scale the process; someone who wasn’t afraid to make crazy calls and maybe even say the wrong thing.

We ended up going with a guy who started his own HR software company. When he came to us, he had already seen his company to the end. He had a strong intuition around what would work and what would fail. He wasn’t afraid to take a few risks and cold call some companies that were reaches or strike out on his own to make a deal.