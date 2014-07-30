A Futuristic Office Design To Combat Your Constant Distraction

Most of us hate open offices because of the inherent distractions, but it isn’t necessarily that much easier to focus in a space of your own, thanks to email and kitten videos. So what would the ideal workspace look like?

One suggestion, from two Dublin-based design students, is a large room with flexible spaces for every task: Instead of sitting at the same desk all day long, you could move from place to place as needed.





Walk up to a workstation, and it would instantly recognize who you are and pull up your work on a large touch screen, unlocking the same way some cars can use the key in your pocket to unlock a door. If the person next to you was in the middle of a loud conversation, because your work so easily follows you around, you could just get up and walk to the other side of the office to better concentrate.

“The idea is that you could walk up and your body of work would appear at each workstation,” explains recent National College of Art and Design graduate Stephen Quinn, who worked on the design with fellow student Pat D’Arcy. “You could pick a place that’s quieter than another place in the workplace and begin working. The office caters for different working needs throughout the working day.”

The computers themselves would also help aid focus; the designers, who were considering what work might be like 15 years from now, say that technology will likely be able to handle tasks like data entry or finding files, so employees can spend their time thinking about more interesting work.





“Because the design is about the workplace of 2030, we think technology will be at a point where it can take a lot of the menial input and output away from a person during the day, so they can be freed up to use their mind more constructively, more creatively and not be bogged down with technical friction that goes on,” Quinn says.

If people need to concentrate even more, the design also includes individual spaces away from any technology, so it would be possible to work on a specific problem or plan the next day without interruptions from email or instant messaging.