Why You Can’t Learn To Code Without Open Source

Tech companies want to see computer science students learning the tools and techniques necessary to contribute to large-scale programming projects, as well as the algorithms and theory traditionally taught. So to make that happen, Facebook launched a program last year called Open Academy , letting CS students from around the world earn course credit by contributing to major open source projects. A year later, we checked in to see how it’s going.

The idea of making education free online isn’t new, but Open Academy does the concept one better by giving students real-world projects to work on.

“I think the opportunity to have a superior learning experience while contributing something to society is just a natural win,” says Open Academy founder Jay Borenstein, a lecturer at Stanford who also holds the title “education modernizer” at Stanford. “I think it’s not lost on the students that in large part they’re using freely available frameworks or libraries of some kind that are pretty critical components of whatever they’re building.”

GitHub worked with Facebook at the launch of the program, and is also a staunch open source supporter. The company offered free accounts and training to students and schools looking to use its code repositories in the classroom–something that GitHub cofounder Scott Chacon says grew out of his collaboration with Borenstein.

Open Academy kicks off each session with a weekend hackathon to get teams on the same page, works with participating universities to make sure students can get credit and fit the program into their academic schedules, and assigns student teams industry mentors to keep them on track. And just as in industry, it’s critical to get student developers motivated and feeling capable from the moment they dive into a new codebase, Borenstein says.

“There’s a ramp-up process where the students start off orienting themselves with the codebase,” he says. “Part of the subtlety of being a good mentor is first introducing bite-size issues: things that the students can bite off in the early going,” but are still part of a larger project that has real impact.

In one successful project, students helped make the Facebook-created, open source HipHop Virtual Machine compatible some of the web’s top PHP codebases, Borenstein says.