Why You Should Be Watching Your Company’s Cloud Stats

Businesses can gather more and more real-time data on everything from sales to web traffic to social media buzz, but actually accessing those stats often requires individually logging in to lots of different analytics sites.

That’s something a lot of busy company leaders just don’t have time for, especially when they’re traveling and only have Internet access on a smartphone, says Davorin Gabrovec, CEO of Databox.

“They have Salesforce, they have other apps, but they don’t have those apps installed on mobile,” he says.

To make real-time data from providers like Google Analytics, Salesforce, and Zendesk actually useful in real time, Databox aggregates selected company stats from across the web and creates simple, customizable charts and dashboards all within one mobile app.

“Imagine it like the first app you will open in the morning, and you will see what’s really going on with the business,” says Gabrovec.

While doing market research, Databox found that many executives only received an emailed spreadsheet of company data once or twice a day, while the live numbers were effectively only available to analytics staff able to devote a desktop browser tab to each analytics provider.

“Email was still the only way they accessed their business data,” he says. “We started to see there is a huge need for the whole enterprise for people who spent huge amounts of time outside the office to bring them key insights and metrics in a way more appropriate than opening Excel files.”