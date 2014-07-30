How to Land Your Dream Job–Even When The Company Isn’t Hiring

When you work in television, your performance review is a show’s ratings. A program can be critically acclaimed, but if the numbers aren’t good it risks cancellation.

Starting his television career in 2004 as a freelance producer for networks such as Discovery, National Geographic, and Smithsonian, Jon Blumberg worked on his share of winners, including Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch and MythBusters. He also worked on some losers and soon realized there was a strong element of business to the shows that were successful. Looking to become more balanced in what he could offer, he went back to school in 2011 to get an MBA.

“I enjoy a big-picture landscape,” he says. “None of my counterparts were exploring the business side of television, and I knew I could stand out.”

Using what he learned from business school, he contacted networks and shared his idea of forming sponsored or branded entertainment at a show’s inception and not as an afterthought when the program was about to launch. “I met with network executives, suggesting that they hire me and create a hybrid position that combines programming with storytelling,” he says.

Many people he talked to didn’t bite, but finally, Blumberg met Bill Howard, director of programming and partnerships for the Travel Channel.

“I hit the touch points of what he believed in and eventually sold him on the idea of building programming while building revenue,” says Blumberg, who was hired to be manager of programming and partnerships for the Travel Channel.

He believes he was successful in creating a job because he understood his strengths and value, and didn’t give up. “The more people you can talk to the better–I contacted about 200 and talked to about 100. Eventually you’ll find ones who think like you do; those will be people open to your ideas.”