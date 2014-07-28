Airbnb Takes On Business Travel With Concur Partnership

Airbnb is displacing the hotel industry when it comes to personal travel, and now it wants to do the same for business travel. On Monday, the San Francisco-based startup introduced a business travel program and partnership with Concur, a travel and expense management service.

More than 35 companies, including Salesforce, Evernote, and Lyft, have signed up for Airbnb’s program, so their employees’ expense reports are automatically prefilled when they book an Airbnb listing. Aside from business trips, the service is catered to helping companies find meeting spaces, offsite locations, and employee relocation accommodations.

Concur, which serves more than 70% of Fortune 100 companies, said business spending on Airbnb has quadrupled every year since 2010. “Employees clearly want Airbnb in their managed travel program and we think that trajectory will continue,” Tim MacDonald, executive vice president at Concur, said in a statement.