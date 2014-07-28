This Guy Popping An Epic Wheelie Wins Our Hearts At The Tour de France

Technically, Vincenzo Nibali was the first man to cross the line yesterday in the Tour de France, the first Italian victor in 16 years.

But we have to give a nod to this (obviously psyched) superfan who raced alongside the pros outside the course, popping an epic wheelie all the way–a feat never before captured on video despite having enough cameras and journalists on hand to broadcast globally to an audience reportedly in the billions.

He can’t be stopped–not by the billowing cargo shorts, the dopey black backpack, or the clunky mountain bike. Here’s to you, wheelie guy.



