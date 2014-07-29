Forget Silicon Valley–New York’s Tech Companies Have The Biggest Gender Gap

Women are largely missing from the New York tech landscape, according to a new report by the Silicon Valley Bank.

Reporting by Crain’s, which crunched the extensive report’s numbers to zero in on the gender-gap findings, says that 46% of U.S.-based tech companies nationwide have at least one woman in C-suite or boardroom positions. In New York, it’s 38%, and the last-place region.

New York’s tech sector is doing even better than Silicon Valley in some ways, the report says–but lagging far behind the national average in gender equality. Globally, North America comes in last place for female representation in leadership.

See the rest of the Women in Technology section of the report, here:

Bea Arthur, founder and CEO of Pretty Padded Room (who recently made an appearance in a list of ladies on Leadership), told Crain’s: “In New York, we’re fighting against both the tech mentality as well as the Wall Street mentality, and those are historically boys’ clubs,” she said. “There is undeniably a hive mindset so someone needs to believe that female founders and investors are capable of great returns . . . Until that happens, it’s a really hard sell.”

In economic terms, American tech companies are faring well, reporting optimism across the board: 77% expect to grow their companies in 2014. Hopefully, we’ll see more women heading those workforces soon.