In Boston, The Internet of Things Is Already In Front Of Your Face

If you want to think about what the future of the Internet of Things (IoT) will look like, walk along Boston’s 400-year-old streets. With its deep elite academic and tech connections, the city is a natural place to experiment and see how people react to–or fail to notice–the network of sensors that experts say will be a trillion-dollar business sector by the end of the decade.

Walk down the Rose Kennedy Greenway, an arterial strip of park space that winds through downtown Boston, and soon you’ll come to a Soofa, a park bench that does a lot of work while people are sitting on it. Parked in the greens for the first time this month, the solar panels that cover the Soofa drink in energy from the sky and channel it into USB ports that charge your phone.

Soofa Image courtesy of Soofa

More quietly, the Soofas–spread around city parks and the campuses of MIT and Babson College–collect and share information through the Soofa website about air quality and noise level data. That’s data that the municipality can use and locals can monitor to determine if a Soofa location is too loud or smoggy for them–on the latter, think joggers and people with respiratory diseases.

“We are fortunate to have talented entrepreneurs and makers in Boston thinking creatively about sustainability and the next generation of amenities for our residents,” Boston mayor Martin Walsh says. The Soofa, for instance, was designed by MIT Media Lab’s spin-off Changing Environments,

Parks like the Greenway, with their daily swarm of texting passersby, were a natural place to pilot the Soofa program, says Kristopher Carter, program director at the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics–the mayor’s innovation team within city hall. The city supplied the venue and space to test the bench, and Changing Environments paid for their construction using grants from Cisco and Verizon.

“For the resident, for the visitor, the biggest selling point is that you can sit down and charge your phone,” Carter says, but for the city the priorities are better environmental analysis and a better experience in city parks. On the latter issue, Changing Environments’ original prototype was too small to encourage users to congregate. So in a 2.0 version, “There’s a charging station in between you and you’re forced to sit next to each other,” Carter says.

Carter foresees a 3.0 version of the bench that relays information about good news (like farmers’ markets) and bad news (like inclement weather) nearby.