Snoop, Slash, Linkin Park, And Hans Zimmer Have A Message About The Quality Of Your Audio

You can tell by the look in his eyes and the tone of his voice, that this isn’t a typical commercial appearance for Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda. “A lot of work goes into making something sound a certain way, then somebody streams it in the worst possible compression format and then listens to it on their shitty laptop speakers. That’s not what the artist intended.”

That’s the money quote in the trailer for The Distortion of Sound, a short documentary on the impact of the digital revolution on sound quality, created by Harman and agency KBS+. It’s an interesting topic that, among other things, looks at why in our age of smart electronics and a screen size and resolution arms race, that audio is often ignored.

The doc, now available online and also airing on the Sundance Channel and IFC, features audio engineers and music producers like Quincy Jones talking about the tech aspects, but the real highlights are the artists like Snoop, Shinoda, Kate Nash, Slash, and more, speaking convincingly on the issue. They’re legitimately concerned with the impact of low-quality audio on their art form and it shows. It’s also the key to making this piece of brand content feel more like a proper doc than a sales pitch.

It’s a common mantra in brand content–that it must feel real and be a piece of entertainment that legitimately stands on its own, something people want to spend time with whether it’s created by a brand or not. But it’s very easy for brands to get in their own way, turning projects with great potential into glorified TV ads.

“The idea was just, how do we do something real and authentic that puts a spotlight on a real issue?” says Harman CMO Ralph Santana. “It’s something consumers aren’t necessarily aware exists, but once they do they realize what they’re missing. From the beginning, we wanted to put a spotlight on the issue but let the artists, producers, and engineers tell the story through their own perspective and experience.”

Santana and KBS+ president and chief creative officer Ed Brojerdi outline a few of the lessons in sound content marketing learned from making the project.





The more your product is naturally tied to the topic, the more natural its placement within the content will be, and the more likely people will make the connection between your brand and the content they’re enjoying. “We’re endemic to this in that we’re creating the solutions to the issue,” says Santana. “It would’ve been very easy for a brand that just has a bunch of celebrities and a pop culture-centric image, to slap their name on this. But if you’re an energy bar, it wouldn’t feel authentic because there would be no reason for a consumer to think of that brand around this issue. This project is so linked to our business and what we do that it happens organically.”