Why Modern Computing Devices Drive Us To Distraction

Over at Medium, MG Siegler has a nice piece likening the iPad to a typewriter . He means the comparison to a defunct piece of technology as a compliment: Writing on an iPad with an external Logitech keyboard, he says, strips away all the distractions of other applications and web services and lets you focus on your thoughts and the words.

I know what he means. For almost three years now, I’ve used an iPad with a keyboard as my primary computer. About 85% of everything I’ve produced for publication in that time, I’ve pounded out on my tablet.

I like the fact that iPad apps run in full-screen mode and usually aren’t overwhelmed by interface clutter or features I’ll never use. I like the fact that I don’t have to spend much time maintaining my iPad, and don’t have to futz with stuff like anti-virus software. I like the fact that my iPad has built-in LTE wireless Internet which is (AT&T willing) available the moment I turn on the tablet. And I absolutely love the fact that I dependably get 10 hours of battery life on a charge, which means that I can be smugly productive while those who tote notebooks are frantically hunting for wall outlets.

In short, an iPad with a keyboard–my current fave is Belkin’s Qode Ultimate Keyboard case–is the closest thing I’ve found to the ideal general-purpose PC for me. I still run into folks who tell me I’m nuts, but there seem to be fewer hidebound naysayers than in the past. And more people like MG Siegler.

Belkin’s Qode Ultimate Keyboard Case, my current iPad keyboard of choice

For all the overwhelming influence the iPad has had on other gadgets–ranging from a bevy of Android tablets to PCs running Microsoft’s touch-centric Windows 8.x–it remains unique as a minimum-distraction platform for tasks such as writing. In part, that’s because other companies which take on the iPad usually do so by adding features which Apple has willfully chosen to leave out–such as Samsung’s Galaxy Pro tablets, which can run four apps on screen at once. Even if you’re a grand master of streamlined interfaces–which Samsung is not–more features mean more complexity.

And once a computing platform has introduced something, it’s almost impossible to take it out. One user’s distraction, after all, is another one’s invaluable feature; removing existing functionality becomes a tough call which tech companies are rarely willing to make. That’s why Microsoft is still wrestling with the challenge of designing a version of Windows which simultaneously feels like it was designed in the modern era and is alluring to the majority of people who were more or less happy with previous versions of the operating system.

The iPad is as distraction-free as it is for three reasons: