Find Out Who’s Your Parents’ Favorite Child, With Facebook

The Favorite Child Detector an app from New Zealand’s Prime TV and agency FCB New Zealand, marks the start of a new season of Modern Family on the channel and will make the definitive pronouncement about your family ranking. Assuming your family is on Facebook (if not, you can measure your other relationships), select your siblings and a parent of choice, and the app will scan said parent’s Facebook activity to see who’s getting the most attention (evidenced by likes, status updates, and photo tags). If it’s you, then you’re Modern Family’s Alex and, according to the app, “smarter and better behaved than your siblings.” You could also be a Luke, messing up family plans by getting your head stuck in a bannister. Being a true Haley probably requires a news feed packed with frat party photos. But herein lies the Detector’s shortcoming; aside from counting “likes,” it can’t assess the quality of the attention you’re getting–just the amount of it. Which means every status update from Mom might be a compliment, or a nagging request to give her grandchildren.



