The Best States For New Parents Still Fall Very Short

In June, President Obama held the White House Summit on Working Families to assert the administration’s commitment to family-friendly workplace policies. At the same time, the National Partnership for Women and Families issued the report Expecting Better: A State-By-State Analysis of Laws That Help New Parents .

The report, overall, is discouraging. With states rated on an A to F scale, only California, the nation’s most populous state, merited a score in the A range. As NPWF president Debra L. Ness recently wrote for Fast Company, California is not perfect, but it is setting a model to follow. It was the first state to enact a paid family leave insurance program in 2002 that provides partial pay, and extends to domestic partners and caring for family members other than children. Research on the effects of the law demonstrate that that the state workforce, businesses, and economy are more stable as a result of these policies.

Grade by State | Click to expand National Partership

Now for the appalling news: 17 states received zero points and an F grade. Meaning they have absolutely zero provisions beyond the federal Pregnancy Discrimination Act, which essentially means a woman can’t be outright fired just for getting pregnant, or the limited-eligibility 1993 Family and Medical Leave Act. The FMLA protects the jobs of workers who take leave for up to three months–but only at companies with 50 or more employees, for workers who have a year of tenure. The law includes no provisions for pay, let alone accommodations for nursing mothers or many other family issues.

Below California, 11 states earned grades in the B range, including New York, which ranked 12th with a B-. New York earned this better-than-average score primarily for its same-sex partner recognition for FMLA, its required accommodations for nursing mothers, and its Temporary Disability Insurance (TDI) that provides very modest assistance–now $170 per week, usually for six to eight weeks–for temporarily disabled workers, including from pregnancy and childbirth. Women receiving only that weekly assistance would come in well below the federal poverty level, and in nearly all cases it comes nowhere close to replacing lost wages from unpaid leave.

Even in a higher-ranking state like New York, working families are still vulnerable to employers who may not understand or value the long-term benefits of providing additional assistance to support or retain employees who happen to have children. I know, because I became a first-time mother while working in New York.

I got pregnant with my first child in 2011 within a week of starting a new job, because that’s how these things work out sometimes. The privately owned, New York media company I worked for had something of a boys’ club reputation, but the staff had several fathers of young children, and my direct supervisors were kind, reasonable people. I knew that I’d have challenges scheduling doctor appointments around the demands of editing a large news site, but I was committed to my job and didn’t panic. Despite the absence of any federal requirements for paid time off, I assumed an established, respected company would have a policy supporting at least some paid family leave.

And they did–six weeks, for employees who had worked at the company for a year or more. For which I, of course, would not qualify when I gave birth nine months after my hire date. I would, however, qualify for New York State’s then-$167 per week in TDI for six weeks, or eight weeks if I had a cesarian section. The HR director also told me that while I did not qualify for job protection under the federal FMLA, which also only applies to year-plus employees, they would agree to hold my position for me until I returned. If I wanted to take up to three months unpaid, they would consider that, too.