What Kids Think The Car Of The Future Should Look Like Is Awesome

What does the car of the future look like? If you ask someone in the industry, they might start talking about what’s next for self-driving cars. Ask a 10-year-old, on the other hand, and they might suggest cars that harvest drinking water from fog as they drive, or modular cars that join together to form public transportation.

Those were a couple of the ideas from the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, a global competition that asks kids to draw their vision of the “dream car of the future” each year. Over 600,000 kids entered this year, and Toyota is releasing one design from each of 90 finalists a day, complete with a short animation whipped up for each design.

Some of the ideas are not so serious, like this banana space car from 6-year-old Parker Su of Taiwan:

But others took creative approaches to solving actual problems. Several of the designs suggested cars that could scoop up and recycle trash off the street as they drove along; one version turned plastic scraps into low-cost bricks for housing, while another created new products in a section of the car.

An 11-year-old designer came up with a car that 3-D-prints houses: