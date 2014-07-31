Why Your Office Is Freezing In The Summer

It may be the middle of summer, but you’d never know from looking around offices, where, on the hottest days of the year, it’s not uncommon to see workers wrapped up in sweaters at their desks. As temperatures outside rise, most corporate office buildings become hermetically sealed, air-conditioned ice cubes, forcing workers everywhere to grab a Snuggie . In a study of government office buildings , for instance, 60% of workers complained of thermal stress–that they’re too hot or too cold in their workplace. Why can’t we manage to keep offices at a comfortable temperature?

Better design can ensure greater comfort in the office.

Several things could be causing your building to turn into a frigid tundra every summer, ranging from not enough thermostats to an oversized cooling system to miscalculations about how many people will be in a room (and what they’ll be wearing) at any given time. Luckily, there are solutions that don’t involve buying a personal space heater.





The more thermostats you have, the more you can control temperature variations throughout a building–someone sitting in direct sunlight has different air conditioning needs than a colleague sitting across the room on a shadier side of the building. But more control comes at a price. “Giving a thermostat to each office requires more wiring,” says Georg Reichard, an associate professor of building construction at Virginia Tech. If you’re looking to cut costs during the design phase of a new building, that’s one of the first things to go. By skimping on the density of thermostats placed throughout the building, developers get a lower price tag, but occupants later pay the price in discomfort and inefficiency.

The HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) system may not be designed for the right conditions, either. Electronics are a major source of heat in offices, and air conditioning systems are designed to offset this. In newer office buildings, switching to LED lighting (or LED computer monitors) can lead to cooler temps, because LEDs don’t get as hot as other types of lighting, like CFLs. But most buildings don’t account for the difference in their estimations of how much a room should be cooled. HVAC systems designed for offices with older lighting technology–regardless of the facility’s latest upgrade–are compensating for extra heat that isn’t actually being generated, so they end up being much colder than intended.

The air coming out of the vent is 10 to 15 degrees colder than the room’s target temperature

The speed of the fan pushing air into the room matters, too. “When the flow rate is increased, you perceive the air temperature as much lower,” says Joon-Ho Choi, an assistant professor of building science at the University of Southern California. That’s why even a bit of a breeze feels so refreshing. But if you’re sitting by a vent that’s constantly blowing air across your desk, you’ll feel colder, even if the air isn’t necessarily uncomfortably cold.

Usually, though, the air coming out of the vent is 10 to 15 degrees colder than the room’s target temperature–since that flow of air warms up the farther it travels through the warm building. So someone sitting right next to an air conditioning vent might be shopping for a space heater while a few rows away, another employee is sweating.