McLiterary McCups? McDonald’s Is Rebranding To Take On Chipotle

To better compete against Chipotle, McDonald’s, which sells 75 hamburgers every second, is undertaking an 18-month rebranding effort to change its image in consumers’ minds. The message: The Golden Arches isn’t just about value. It’s also a “trusted and respected brand,” said CEO Don Thompson.

Achieving this, the fast food chain isn’t taking the typical rebranding route. Businessweek reports the initiative might not yield a new logo or redesign. Instead, the company will focus on value, service, marketing, and, of course, its menu. Aside from adding more fruit and veggie options, the company said it will begin phasing in sustainably sourced beef beginning in 2016.