The Chicago Nonprofit That’s Helping A Million Low-Income Students Graduate

David Scherer was troubled by the numbers. In 2002, roughly 100,000 students were attending one of the seven City Colleges of Chicago. Yet less than 10% were getting a degree. And those who did were taking an average of six years to do so.

That year, Scherer also grieved the loss of his business partner and friend, Daniel Kerrane, who died suddenly. Kerrane had always been an advocate of children’s causes and empowerment. As he and his wife, Rose Lizarraga, looked for a way to memorialize their friend, an idea began to crystalize: The Daniel M. Kerrane Foundation, which was founded by three families, including his own and Kerrane’s, would begin helping community college students succeed at both degree attainment and achieving greater goals? In 2005, One Million Degrees began helping its first group of students. It was spun off into a public charity in 2006.

“People ask, ‘Why do you believe this is a children’s cause?’ Well, half of our students are single moms with children. There is nothing more transformative than empowering an adult to then empower their family,” Scherer says.

One Million Degrees is a growing, comprehensive support program. Starting with a group of 21 students in 2005, the organization worked with 150 students during the 2013-2014 school year and expects that number to grow to 215 or more in the 2014-2015 school year. Early on, the program partnered with local education leaders and researchers, helping build the program and determine what support students needed to excel in community colleges, who often have demands that typical four-year college students don’t face.

“They don’t live on campus, they live at home. They work while they’re going to school,” he says. “I would say the majority have dependents.”

As a result, One Million Degrees was designed to be more than just a scholarship program for low-income students. Once accepted, the student receives tuition assistance and a small stipend each semester to help defray the costs of books, child care, and other expenses. In addition, the student is assigned to a mentor who is available to answer questions, offer support, and help the student navigate the world of community college and beyond.

I don’t understand why we expect the most out of the people with the least resources.

Students also receive training in financial literacy, professional development, and civic engagement to prepare them with skills that they need for success in business and life. Finally, those who wish to transfer to four-year universities receive support doing so.