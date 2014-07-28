At Last, A Scientific Solution For Delivering Hot Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Not words you want to associate with your grilled cheese sandwich. Or anything edible, really. Nevertheless, they were adjectives that fit the fare of The Melt, a high-end San Francisco-based sandwich chain, whenever it tried to deliver hot grilled cheeses to hungry lunch customers. How were office-goers going to get their hangover cures?!

So in September 2013, The Melt, which was launched by Flip founder Jonathan Kaplan (he sold his video camera company in 2009 for $590 million), put together an internal team of problem solvers charged with finding a way to extend the sandwich’s woefully short shelf life. They discovered that each Melt had about seven minutes before going cold, leaving the cheese to congeal and making for a subpar grilled cheese-eating experience.

Unable to bend the laws of physics to speed up delivery times, the team looked far and wide for a food transport box that could maintain just the right temperature while striking the right balance between moisture and crispiness for 30 to 60 minutes at a time–a true Goldilocksian conundrum.





Sadly, such a magical food-delivery contraption did not exist.

We put pizza and hamburgers in it, and it did an amazing job.

So, as you may have already guessed, the team at The Melt set out to build their own. “We want to ensure the best product experience for our guests whether in store, at the office, or for any occasion,” said Kaplan in a statement. “We just couldn’t find an existing catering delivery solution that could do the job, so we invented one ourselves.”

They finished building their first Smart Box by that December, but it was a far cry from the rolling, Skymall-worthy piece of machinery pictured above.