Why The Education Economy Is The Next Big Thing For The American Workforce

Though the economy and education have long been topics of top concern to Americans, we haven’t created strong linkages between the two.

The topics are more like two castles with a large moat between them. Yet there is nothing more important we can do as a country than to build the world’s most effective “educonomy,” which would seamlessly integrate our educational system, our employers, and our job creators. Unless we get education and the economy working together more effectively, America will relinquish its role as leader of the free world.

Political consultant James Carville’s famous quip “It’s the economy, stupid,” changed a presidential election. It’s quite possible that “It’s the educonomy, stupid,” will change and shape not just politics but all leadership for the next decade to come. Here’s why.

Over the past year, Gallup has conducted various studies looking at the linkages between education and long-term success in life and work. We’ve polled representative samples of the general population in America, parents of 5th through 12th graders, and business leaders and interviewed teachers, superintendents, college presidents, principals, college graduates, young Americans aged 18-34, and students in grades 5-12. All told, we collected the voices of close to 1 million Americans on this subject in the past year alone. And what we’ve learned is alarming:

Student engagement in school drops precipitously from 5th grade through 12th grade. About three quarters of elementary school kids (76%) are engaged in school, while only 44% of high school kids are engaged. The longer students stay in school, the less engaged they become. If we were doing this right, the trend would be going in the exact opposite direction.

About seven in 10 K-12 teachers are not engaged in their work (69%), and as a profession, teachers are dead last among all professions Gallup studied in saying their “opinions count” at work and their “supervisors create an open and trusting environment.” We also found that teacher engagement is the most important driver of student engagement. We’ll never improve student engagement until we boost teachers’ own workplace engagement first.

About four in 10 students in grades 5 through 12 (43%) say they “plan to start their own business,” yet only 7% currently have an internship or job in a real organization where they can apply that energy. News flash: Schools and colleges don’t have jobs and internships–employers do. If we don’t get schools and businesses working together to give students these opportunities, everyone will lose.