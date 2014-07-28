8 Reasons Why Creatives Will Rule The World

I’m not just saying this because I consider myself a creative. The interconnected systems we use to function in business and society, whether in communication, transportation, design, finance, and more, are increasing in complexity, and so are the types of issues and challenges that arise from these systems.

The value of approaching these challenges in a purely linear fashion or by rote is becoming less and less relevant. As fast-paced innovation surges to amazing new heights and procedural thinking wanes, the demand for creative thinking grows exponentially. What we find we need more of is a playful, creative, forward-thinking approach to business and technology. More than any other time in human history, the most effective work is being done by right-brainers and out-of-the-box thinkers.

Video gaming provides us with a great example of how “playful” thinking achieves results.

In the game SimCity, we’re given a basic understanding of how a city functions and then by using general notions around cause and effect, we play through various scenarios in real time to gain specific outcomes. We’re thinking on our feet, responding spontaneously and often creatively to a fast-shifting reality. Largely unscripted, we rely on our ingenuity, our ability to think fast, and our sense of the big picture. In other words, we use right-brain thinking.

This nimble approach to conceptualizing challenges and creating new paradigms to solve them is what right-brainers do best, and with inspired innovation creatively connecting the dots of our modern world, we’d say the time of the right-brainer has come.

To be ready to take on leadership roles, many creatives must develop managerial and leadership skills they’ve never had to learn. That is the biggest challenge ahead: training two generations of creatives to take over leadership from the more conventional leaders of today. If you’re a right-brainer this is the perfect time to shore up your business skills so that you feel comfortable managing and leading. Only then will the world be able to benefit from your exceptional and inspired right-brained genius.