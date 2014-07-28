It’s Time To Welcome The Chief Analytics Officer To The C-suite

The past several years have seen a pronounced emphasis on data and its potential for helping organizations function more effectively. From Amazon Redshift, a petabyte-scale data warehouse service in the cloud, to sexy predictive analytics solutions, data has moved to the front burner.

Organizations are able to capture everything their systems are producing, and enterprises are devoting huge budgets to collecting and storing data using a multitude of Big Data tools. The infrastructure spend is enormous. From web search click data to phone logs, people are capturing a massive amount of information.

The chief data officer is focused on collection, storage, and management of data . . .They have laid the groundwork for a new era of discovery.

Along with the explosion in data, a new C-level role has emerged–the chief data officer, or CDO.Gartner estimates that more than 100 CDOs currently work in mainly the financial services and government sector, while executive search firm Russell Reynolds predicts 50% of Fortune 500 companies will have a chief digital officer in place by 2015.

The CDO is focused on collection, storage, and management of data–and those in this role have laid the groundwork for a new era of discovery. However, the true value to the organization isn’t in the infrastructure. At Looker, we believe data is only strategic if it’s analyzed, understood, and actionable throughout the enterprise, so the value in all that data can be realized. We predict the CDO will evolve into a broader role: the chief analytics officer, or CAO.

The CAO aspires to help organizations leverage Big Data infrastructure, by designing curated experiences for the entire organization that map data in ways that inform business choices, and moving the power of data into the hands of business decision makers. In short, the CAO is about creating real business value through data analytics and promoting the company’s data-driven culture. At Looker, we believe that within five years, the CAO will be one of the most strategic roles in any organization.

A qualified CAO has a solid grounding in overall business goals. A CAO brings together a well-rounded economics perspective, statistical expertise, computer science proficiency, and a passion for data-driven decision making. Much more than a data analyst or data scientist, the CAO considers the business as a whole, striving for the optimal balance among operational metrics. The CAO’s contribution should be measured with a clear return on investment, along with actionable insights and operational improvements.