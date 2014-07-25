Alco-graphic: Guzzle This Roundup Of Your Favorite Characters’ Go-To Drinks

People in movies don’t drink like actual humans do. For one thing, many of them seem to be able to take shots without wincing in the slightest. Then after they’ve had a few–or more–they can shift back into hero mode if the situation calls for it. You can tell a lot about such fictional characters from what they drink, though, as you can from how they drink it–and a new infographic reveals everyone’s poison.
Created by the team at Cool Material, “Characters and Their Drink of Choice” takes a look at the preferred beverages that have helped shape some of the many characters we’ve known and loved, and in some cases hated, over the years. We all know how James Bond feels about martinis, and how Lucille Bluth from Arrested Development likes her martini, but did you recall how Family Guy dog Brian Griffin likes his martini? (With gin.) Thankfully, the creators of this graphic didn’t accidentally assign Paul Giamatti’s character from Sideways with Merlot.