The Top 5 Leadership Stories, July 21-25

This week was all about good behavior, from finding the motivation to get through an afternoon slump, to never writing another terrible subject line again.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 21.





Showing you care at work isn’t so different from a healthy relationship. If you’re half-listening, dragging your email feet, or forgetting to say thanks, check yourself.





Listen to your mother! Barring that, listen to these powerful women who know what’s up when it comes to working moms. As Madeline Albright put it: “Women can do everything, they just can’t do it all at the same time.”





“Give a whale a fish and it’ll jump as high as you want. Give a pigeon a pellet and it’ll turn 360 degrees. That whole animal behavior theory is what the workplace is built on,” says author Susan Fowler. “We’ve got to get away from that because we’re not pigeons and we’re not whales.”





Unless the building is burning, please never type “URGENT” in your subject lines. These easy fixes will keep your emails out of the spam filter and the trash bin.





Can getting a lunchtime cocktail and checking Facebook help you focus when 3 p.m. rolls around? Studies point to yes.