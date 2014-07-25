Forget Bitcoin, This Nike Vending Machine Makes Hard-Earned Sweat The Newest Currency

On the streets of New York City, there’s a vending machine full of Nike gear–socks, T-shirts, hats–so you can get some fresh workout clothes on the go. The only catch is, it doesn’t take cash, debit, or credit. It only takes your hard-earned sweat.

Street View on Launch Day

Created by agency Huge, the machine only dispenses the goods in exchange for your Fuelband points, earned through the brand’s wearable fitness monitor. But there’s also another catch–the points had to have been earned in the past 24 hours. So you’re not getting a new T-shirt for that bike ride three months ago.

The machine was set up in various spots around NYC, with Twitter hints leading people to its locations.

Now can someone please make a candy machine that only accepts hours binge-watching Netflix as currency?