Firemen, Zombies, Naked Ladies: Playboy Presents His And Hers Fantasy Parties

Throwing a party when your parents go away has been a right of passage for centuries. It doesn’t matter if you’re Tom Cruise or some random Aussie kid , there is always that moment of anticipation once that fateful call or text goes out–who’s going to show up?





In a new campaign, Playboy and agency DDB Paris offer up some pretty compelling options for both boys and girls who decide to let loose at the family home. One spray of the brand’s “Generation” fragrance and it could be all your friends, naked girls who think they’re dressed, it could be your parents back early, it could be all your friends who happen to be firemen or extremely hot models who like to dress as firemen. Y’never know.





There’s also a spot that provides some possible outcomes of sending that bathroom selfie after a solid spray-down of Playboy body spray.

Sure, they’re all a bit . . . Playboy . . . but the hint of absurdity cuts down the cheeseball factor a bit and it’s probably what a lot of young folks who want to have fun and smell nice doing it are looking for.