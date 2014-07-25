“RxMen” Are Medications For Common Superhero Ailments

Not even the strongest superheroes are invincible. If you’re Tony Stark, with an arc reactor in your chest, you’re bound to have a little heartburn. And it makes perfect sense that Bruce Wayne, whose nightly criminal stalking has totally thrown off his sleep schedule, might suffer from insomnia. To mark the opening of this year’s Comic-Con, Shutterstock enlisted illustrator Ryan Quickfall to sketch remedies for these ailments. “RxMen: Comical Cures For Super Symptoms,” features Armorol to treat Stark’s chest pain and Noiroprene for Wayne’s sleeplessness. There’s even medicinal ganja to calm Bruce Banner’s mood swings.





Each bottle features an obvious warning label. The Noiroprene may cause “feelings of isolation and lack of empathy.” And mixing Armorol with alcohol will only lead to a hyperactive sex drive and an “inflated sense of self.” But these possible (well, likely) side effects are a small price to pay for getting these superheroes the help they need. Even Quickfall, the artist behind these drawings, couldn’t create them entirely on his own; he relied on some choice images from Shutterstock.