While Bottling Water In The Middle Of A Drought, Nestle Says: Let’s Have A Water Party!

In the middle of California’s record-setting drought, Nestle is extracting and bottling huge amounts of water–over 244 million gallons at last count, in 2009 (the company hasn’t revealed any numbers since then). There isn’t much water to spare in the state, where earlier this summer the State Water Resources Control Board imposed mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use.

Nestle’s response? Let’s have a water party.

In this ad, Nestle employs a few giggly children to make the case for having water parties instead of tea parties Namely: children can collect items (like a soccer ball!) from Nestle’s rewards program.

Kids, consider skipping the water party–or at least try using tap water. No rewards are involved, but then again, neither are dubiously ethical water-bottling practices.