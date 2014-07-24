Dads Smarten Up, Apple Gets Sticky: The 5 Best Ads Of The Week

A truly impressive PSA can be one of the best forms of advertising because it takes the art of persuasion and uses it for the almost inarguable power of good. The great ones get our attention, go viral, getting passed around social media like wildfire until even your friend’s uncle has posted it on Facebook.

But when the Bay Area Council came to Jeff Goodby and asked him to create a campaign that would help encourage new parents to talk and sing more to their babies, a PSA was the last thing he wanted to do. The group’s research showed talking and singing to children under three can help boost their vocabulary significantly later in life and consequently their chances of academic and professional success. So, Instead of a hard-hitting or charming video, Goodby and his team at Goodby Silverstein & Partners came up with something that would engage parents at the moments the message would mean the most–not when they were watching a video online, but when they were actually interacting with their kids. They created a baby clothing line that had simple, delightfully designed reminders for parents printed right on the T-shirts, onesies, blankets, and totes.

The “Talking Is Teaching” campaign is a great example of marketing smarts applied to the creation of useful, problem solving things, rather than ads.

It’s also among our picks for the best in brand advertising and marketing from the past seven days. See the project, and some other doozies, below.

What: A cute, and functional, line of baby clothes and accessories.

Who: The Bay Area Council, Too Small To Fail, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners

Why We Care: There are a lot of very impressive, artful PSAs out there but this clothing line that aims to prompt new parents to engage with their babies to help the little brains develop more dynamically is something the target market can touch, feel, and use on a daily basis.

What: A campaign promoting a new flavor of cereal that puts dads in the starring role.

Who: Cheerios, Tribal Worldwide Toronto

Why We Care: In a world where most of the food and grocery advertising beyond an open flame is aimed at women, Cheerios touts its new peanut butter version as the right mix of fun and responsibility to reflect modern fatherhood. This ad cleverly breaks down what it means to be a super dad, without a doofus in sight. No, it’s not a victory for the “men’s rights” types, just a well executed spot and a nice counterpoint to CENTURIES of ads that show women as the primary houseworker and care giver.

What: A slick web film showing the catastrophic unintended consequences of an epic Simpsons binge.

Who: FXX

Why We Care: The cable network got rights to The Simpsons and it’s unleashing the entire 552-episode catalog on the world all at once. This promo suggests the impact such a bounty of comedic gold will have on society. Could a TV marathon, plus a streaming Simpsons World subscription service turn our world into a grim, dystopian wasteland? That’s yet to be determined. What is for certain is that the ad and the offer are about as irresistible as a free trampoline.