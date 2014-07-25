HP’s Post-Electronic Solution To Tomorrow’s Huge Data

Imagine a single device that, like the people in Honey I Shrunk/Blew Up the Kids, comes in whatever size a storyline demands. It can be the size of a server and weigh hundreds of pounds, the size of a PC, a smartphone, or a miniature sensor.

Welcome to The Machine: HP’s vision for a universal building block of the Internet of Things. The Machine is designed to operate in a world where there’s dramatically more data that’s too big to move. The device–which HP says can fulfill the role of a phone, a server, a workstation–is a big bet for HP, as the growth of the PC market continues to slow.

Today most consumers think about gigabytes (10^9 bytes) or terabytes (10^12 bytes) when they’re buying a phone or a hard drive. But we’re swiftly moving toward a world whose data will be measured in geopbytes (10^30 bytes).





Conventional computer architectures can’t cope with this much data, says Daniel Sanchez, a professor of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT.

Their energy efficiency is horrendous, too. “Think about data centers around the world today,” says Richard Friedrich, the director of Strategic Innovation and Research Services at HP Lab, “they (collectively) consume more power than the country of Japan.” Running data at a geopbyte scale with current technology would consume as much energy as everything on Earth many times over.

To solve problems of this scale, HP looked for a microscopic solution.

For decades, computer engineers have kept making transistors (the basic unit used in processors and memory), smaller and smaller, packing ever more of them onto circuits or chips, in order to increase the speed and the output of the machines. Today transistors have become so small that the bizarre quantum properties of individual electrons (the subatomic particles which power transistors) are starting to interfere destructively.