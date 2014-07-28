Why The Most Abused Sentence In Your Company Is Bad For Business

A mission statement is meant to be the most aspirational and powerful sentence a company produces, equally effective at rallying employees and encouraging outsiders. It isn’t. Why? It’s typically flawed in one or two ways:

A mission should be benefit-driven. It should speak to the impact a company can have in the world. Instead, because of the way we approach the assignment, it’s inwardly focused. It speaks to what a company wants to accomplish and how successful it wants to be. The problem with that is the audience doesn’t care, nor should they.

For example:

Under Armour’s mission is to provide the world with technically advanced products engineered with our superior fabric construction, exclusive moisture management, and proven innovation.

Providing–or in other words, selling–your product to the world isn’t a mission. It’s a quarterly sales objective.

A mission statement can be a window into a company’s culture, or at the very least, its internal review process. Often an entire executive team will weigh in on the statement since they’re all vested stakeholders in the company’s strategy and future. This groupthink can be quite evident.

For example:

[Hitachi’s] mission is to create richer lives and a better society by providing products, systems, and services with a new level of value and potential based on the latest advances in technology, especially knowledge and information technology.

To accomplish the same goal in a more effective fashion, apply the screenwriter’s method. As every script takes shape, the screenwriter develops the theme or premise of the story. It is the critical guiding force of the narrative arc and everything that resides within it. In Robert McKee’s landmark book Story, he describes it as the “controlling idea.” He writes: “Like theme, it names a story’s root or central idea, but it also implies function–the controlling Idea shapes the writer’s strategic choices.”