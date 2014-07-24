“Better Call Saul” Gets A Billboard In Albuquerque

The question of whether Better Call Saul will be a show worthy of Breaking Bad‘s legacy, or more like methadone for Breaking Bad addicts looking for a way to deal with the fact that Walt, Hank, and Jesse aren’t coming back remains to be seen. What doesn’t remain to be seen is the first look at Bob Odenkirk’s character in the 2002-set prequel to the critically and commercially adored series: Now, motorists in the Albuquerque area can catch a glimpse of Odenkirk as they drive along I-25, beckoning them to call–James M. McGill?

It’s definitely Odenkirk’s face on the billboard, and–as Vulture discovered (and put on Soundcloud)–Odenkirk’s voice in a vaguely Irish accent that you hear when you call the number listed. Which makes sense: in one of his earliest appearances as Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, Odenkirk’s character explained that Saul wasn’t his real name, just an affectation for “homeboys who want a pipe-hitting member of the tribe” to represent them.

Apparently at some point before adopting the Saul Goodman name, the same criminal lawyer went by the moniker of Jimmy McGill, whose hobbies were talking in a terrible fake Irish accent and wearing bad wigs. Beyond that, it’s unclear exactly what sort of trouble he’ll find himself in–though Jonathan Banks will be reprising his role as Mike Ehrmantraut to help him get out of it, and Christopher Guest regular Michael McKean will be there as his brother to–presumably–help him get into it.

This also isn’t the first time that Saul Goodman/Jimmy McGill/etc found himself dabbling in real-world legal marketing for his fictional services, of course–the BetterCallSaul.com website features some of the most hilariously tacky criminal defense marketing out there (which has been known to fool less pop culture-savvy lawyers who critique such things on the Internet)–but it’s the first time Odenkirk’s character’s done it in the quest to stand on his own, without the burden of Walter White’s meth kingdom threatening to crush him. Unless it is? We have a long way to go before we know what Better Call Saul will look like–but at least now we know what kind of haircut he’ll have.