7 Signs Your Internship Is Going Well

With just having received a job offer as of April 15, the paid internship is more important than ever before. According to a recent study conducted by InternMatch , students with paid internships are three times more likely to have job offers than students with unpaid internships.

Of course, this means that there’s a very good chance you’re a recently-graduated senior who is doing an internship in the hopes it will lead to a full-time position. This also means you’re sniffing out any potential sign of how you’re doing. In hopes of uncovering some signs I may have missed, I asked some of my previous internship managers and bosses what changes occur when their intern is doing a particularly good job.

One of the toughest nuts for me to crack was a boss I had in college, who interviewed me with such a stony look on her face that I was sure she hated me. Of course, she is a lovely person and we now have a great rapport; she’s just no nonsense. At the outset of my internship I was walking on eggshells a bit. When bosses aren’t the type to pat your on the back every five minutes, you can still get a sense of how you’re doing by the quality and quantity of projects you’re given. Added work that is meaningful and forcing you to stay late? Awesome. (That said, don’t just sit around and wait for assignments. Go find a problem and solve it.)

Colleagues, upper management, clients, friends, anyone that belongs to the almighty Human Resources department…if you’re getting any of these introductions then good for you my friend. Your boss doesn’t hate you! Appreciate it, and for Pete’s sake take advantage. Follow up with people, make the connection, show your boss you’re worth it.

Last summer at Hachette, my boss invited me to an advertising/publishing mixer with The Wall Street Journal, and I was completely thrilled. At the very least, I knew she wasn’t embarrassed by me. Of course this is also something of a test—how well can you hold your own at a networking cocktail party (roomful of strangers)? That’s a different article entirely. In any case I must have passed, because it was the beginning of what remains a fantastic relationship. She even cited the night several weeks later, mentioning the importance of being able to shine in social situations.

I’ve found this in all of my internships where writing was involved, but it applies across the board, and it can be a dangerous game. At the beginning, you know your boss is checking everything you do with a microscope, so you do it perfectly. Once you do it perfectly enough times, that microscope gets put back in the drawer. This ostensibly eases the pressure, but it also means you don’t have that steely second line of defense. Never let your boss’ trust make you lax.

I got this one from the insanely hilarious Jenni Maier, Editor-in-Chief of Crushable.com. Working for Jenni, the inside jokes could have been any number of things, one of my favorites being incompetent PR people who would send her political pitches for a celebrity entertainment website. Makes perfect sense, right? If you and your boss are joking about something–anything–you’ve got the good vibes rolling.