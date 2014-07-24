With Square Integration On IFTTT, Merchants Can See Transaction Data On Google Glass

Square merchants have more ways to analyze and interact with their transaction data thanks to integration with automation service IFTTT .

Short for If This Then That, IFTTT on Thursday introduced a Square channel, connecting the payments platform with its existing channels, such as Google Glass, Evernote, Google Docs, email, iOS, Android, and more. IFTTT’s ecosystem allows users to connect different channels with recipes that follow its namesake. For example: If there’s a refund over X amount, send an alert to Google Glass.





So far, Square has created 29 recipes, including ones that automatically save new payments information to a Google Docs spreadsheet or Evernote, to alert merchants of refunds on Google Glass or Gmail, to share payment information over messaging platform GroupMe, or to email daily or weekly settlement digests.



