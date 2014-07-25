5 Unexpected Cues Small Business Can Take From The Military

Long before I became an entrepreneur I spent seven years serving as an officer in the British Royal Marines Commandos.

To hone our expertise in warfare, we were trained according to what is known as the Commando Ethos. It’s a philosophy unique to the Marines, but one that constantly informs my business decisions–and one that every entrepreneur can learn from.

Here are its basic tenets:

Every commando is put to a set of rigorous tests at the beginning of training, and the shared experience of these tests helps develop trust among peers and a sense of selflessness.

Each Marine is expected to assist his fellows at all times to achieve a common goal, and officers would never ask a subordinate to do something he couldn’t (or wouldn’t) do himself.

Think about how this applies to business. Are you willing to roll up your sleeves and do some of the dirty work your employees are expected to do every day?

For my co-CEO and wife Natasha Ashton and me, this means everything from answering Petplan’s phones to cleaning up after office pets. The shared experience gives us better insight into the challenges our employees navigate while demonstrating to our team that we are all working together to achieve the same goals.