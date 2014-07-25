5 Free Apps For Making Good Habits And Breaking Bad Ones

We threw down the first “Habits Challenge” gauntlet today–check it out here–on wrangling your inbox using auto-replies. If you’re ready to crush the competition (the competition is yourself), this habit-tracking edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
HabitBull (Android)
Using a clean and colorful calendar design, assign your habits–drinking eight ounces of water daily, going for a 30-minute walk every Tuesday and Thursday–and try to maintain a streak. You can also log bad habits to visualize how you’re doing with that whole smoking and nail biting thing.
Balanced (iOS)
Slides, swipes, shakes, and taps make habit-building tactile and intuitive. Your next goal stays on top, as you swipe completed ones away. The app comes with 50 suggested activities, or you can create your own.
Based on work by a real doctor, Lift is best summed up by the app’s biggest fan, Erin McKean, who told Fast Company: “Let’s say there’s a habit you want to keep up, like I need to stretch every day because I’m getting less flexible as I get older. It relies on habit micropsychology to get you to keep a routine.”
Way of Life (iOS)
For the chart nerds, Way of Life tracks your habits in every way possible: line, bar, pie, you name it. Tag and share goals, export to a spreadsheet–the habit-keeping game gets intense with this one.
Good Habits (iOS)
Create “habit chains” and try not to break them. This one’s for the visual learners, and those optimists who believe making yourself do new things like exercise more and eat your veggies can be made fun.