5 Free Apps For Making Good Habits And Breaking Bad Ones

We threw down the first “Habits Challenge” gauntlet today– check it out here –on wrangling your inbox using auto-replies. If you’re ready to crush the competition (the competition is yourself), this habit-tracking edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

HabitBull (Android)

Using a clean and colorful calendar design, assign your habits–drinking eight ounces of water daily, going for a 30-minute walk every Tuesday and Thursday–and try to maintain a streak. You can also log bad habits to visualize how you’re doing with that whole smoking and nail biting thing.

Balanced (iOS)

Slides, swipes, shakes, and taps make habit-building tactile and intuitive. Your next goal stays on top, as you swipe completed ones away. The app comes with 50 suggested activities, or you can create your own.

Lift (Android and iOS)