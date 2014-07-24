20 New Yorker Design Stories To Read Now

So far, the best thing about the New Yorker‘s digital revamp is not the new site design, but rather the opening of the magazine’s storied archives. For the next three months, articles dating back to 2007 (plus select additional features) are free to all visitors, offering non-subscribers a chance to revisit some of the best design writing of the past decade.

Master of Play: The many worlds of a video-game artist

A profile of Super Mario Bros. designer and video game legend Shigeru Miyamoto, who “created a folk hero–gaming’s first–with as great a reach as Mickey Mouse’s.” Lifting the Veil: Old Masters, pornography, and the work of John Currin

“You should never will a change in your work–you have to work an idea to death. I often find that the best things happen when you’re near the end,” John Currin says in this examination of his work and his marriage to fellow artist Rachel Feinstein. It’s Not Beautiful: An artist takes on the system

A 2010 profile of Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, an “innovator of provocation.”