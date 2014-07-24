Beyoncé’s Sultry Vocals Underscore The Too-Hot-For-TV “Fifty Shades of Grey” Trailer





Now the full trailer is available and, with it, a slightly extended cut of Bey’s new rendition of Crazy in Love. Perhaps to gin up controversy over the supposedly sexy adaptation of the supposedly sexy E.L. James blockbuster, the Today show aired a sanitized version of the trailer on TV, with the full (green band) trailer available online. The bits of the trailer not shown on TV provide glimpses of the light bondage that may or may not prove as big a draw onscreen as it did in the book. But when it comes to this cinematic endeavor, Bey’s voice will likely be the one (and only) thing that turns us on.



