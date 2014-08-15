These Hyper-Efficient Lightbulbs Have A Built-In Dimmer, For Even More Savings

For something as mundane as an energy-efficient lightbulb, the Nanolight did surprisingly well on Kickstarter last year. Developed by three independent engineers, Gimmy Chu, Tom Rodinger, Christian Yan, the dodecahedron-shaped design raised $273,278 from 5,746 backers.





Two things made the Nanolight stand out: its strange looks (the bulb is made from printed circuit board, which is encrusted with LED lights), and its energy performance. Using just 12 watts to produce 1600 lumens, it has almost double the efficiency as standard energy-efficient bulbs.

Now the bulb’s creators have come up with a light that has its own dimming system. The Nanoleaf Bloom is dimmable with a conventional switch, no need for rewiring. To set it at the required level, you turn the light on, then quickly off and on again.

“We have a custom microprocessor built into the bulb that detects the break in AC power,” explains marketing director Sunny Han. “If the break in AC power is within 0.5 seconds, it is treated as a control signal allowing the user to control the brightness. If the break is longer than 0.5 seconds, then the bulb simply turns off, just like a regular light bulb.”

The engineers are promoting a second Kickstarter campaign for the bulb. See their video here:

Dimming lights, of course, saves energy and money. The bulb requires only 2.5 watts at 50% brightness, or 0.5 watts at 5% brightness, Han says. That translates to just $0.38 a year at the 50% level, or only a quarter of the power needed at 100% brightness. The Nanoleafs themselves cost $40 as part of the Kickstarter campaign.