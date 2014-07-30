See The Latest In “Geek Couture,” From The Creator Of A Cosplay Empire

When Ashley Eckstein–best known as the voice of Ahsoka Tano on the animated Netflix series Star Wars: The Clone Wars–couldn’t find suitable fangirl-themed clothes for women, she created her own fashion label, Her Universe.

Since 2010, Her Universe has forged a specialty market of clothing and accessories with such retailers as Hot Topic, ThinkGeek, Disney theme park stores, and a future line with Japan’s Studio Ghibli, doubling sales annually for the past three years. At last week’s San Diego Comic-Con, Eckstein upped her brand cache with a two-hour Her Universe Fashion Show that streamed on pop culture media platform Nerdist and may become an annual event. A kind of Project Runway for geeks, the production featured 36 designs chosen from 160 entrees in a spring contest. The two winners–a judges’ and audience pick–will each design a Her Universe collection to be sold through Hot Topic.

Ashley Eckstein signs a T-shirt for Star Wars Action News reporter Berent Lawton in the Her Universe booth in the Lucasfilm Pavilion at San Diego Comic-Con. Photo by Susan Karlin

The route to fashion started in sports. Eckstein, who is married to former St. Louis Cardinals baseball player David Eckstein, was frustrated by the dearth of female-oriented sports merchandise. She took note when fellow actor Alyssa Milano started own merchandise company for female sports fans. Around that time, she was cast in Clone Wars and wondered if she could attempt the same thing in the sci-fi world.

“I was a real fan-girl and wanted similar sci-fi merchandise for women,” she says. “But it didn’t really exist–despite the fact that nearly half of sci-fi fans are women, and nearly 80″ of consumer purchases are made by women. Since I had my foot in the door at Lucasfilm, I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to Comic-Con. Let me design some female merchandise and I’ll help promote it.’ They said, ‘No, you have to have a license for that kind of thing.’ ”

A model wearing a Wolverine-inspired number poses during intermission, while audience votes were tallied. Photo by Susan Karlin

That meant partnering with a company specializing in licensing, manufacturing, and delivering merchandise to market. She found one in The Araca Group, a bicoastal theatrical production and brand management firm. Together they returned to Lucasfilm, and an agreement was born.

A main component of the brand was creating a safe haven for fangirls. “Female fans were ignored for so long–either not accepted, bullied, or treated differently,” she says. “We want to create a supportive environment where their voices can be heard. Finally, a brand just for them.”