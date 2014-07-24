Chromecast Counts More Than 400 Million Casts In First Year

Chromecast marks its first birthday Thursday, and to commemorate the occasion, Google released some new stats on its beloved $35 TV dongle.

The Mountain View, Calif., company is still mum on the number of devices sold, only going so far to say “millions,” but the device is now carried in 30,000 stories across 20 countries and counts more than 400 million casts. In addition to streaming content from services, such as HBO Go and Netflix, the dongle, which plugs into a TV’s HDMI port, lets users cast web content to the big screen. More than 6,000 developers are building 10,000-plus Google Cast apps for Android, iOS, and Chrome.

Chromecast is the brainchild of Mario Queiroz, Google’s vice president of product management and No. 4 on Fast Company‘s Most Creative People list in 2014. A secret project for 18 months, Chromecast was always designed with a low price point in mind. “We did things 180 degrees differently than what we did before,” he said. “We wanted to make it brain-dead simple for customers to set up.”

To celebrate the milestone, Google is also giving new Chromecast owners three months of its music subscription service Google Play Music All Access, available for $10 a month, until the end of September.