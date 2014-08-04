Fashion and Social Media: A Love Story By The Numbers

New York Fashion Week began as “Press Week,” held after World War II forced the cancellation of French fashion week. It was aimed at fashion journalists, and…





…only 53 designers showed their work. NYFW gained momentum slowly but steadily–until the mid-2000s, when designers began pouring in, at the same time capitalizing on…





…an explosion of press interest, including online activity. In 2005, 90 online outlets were at the shows. By 2014, that had more than quadrupled. With more attention came…





…more buzz. During the latest NYFW alone, more than 33,000 people posted almost 99,000 photos to Instagram. Things got so crazy that event organizer IMG…





…reduced the approved media list by 20% and ­established a handful of off-site venues in an ­attempt to restore at least some exclusivity.