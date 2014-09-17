Ask The Experts: How Do I Find A Mentor?

Who doesn’t want someone to help them navigate all the tricky moments in their career?

But finding the perfect mentor isn’t as easy as just asking someone you admire to give you advice, is it? Leadership coach Lolly Daskal has the answer.

Hi, I know it’s fictional, but I’ve always been jealous of the Jack Donaghy–Liz Lemon mentor–mentee relationship on 30 Rock. Seriously. As Jack once said, “I don’t choose my mentees lightly. They have to have the drive and ambition to be worth my time. The intelligence to understand the challenges they’re going to face. The humility to accept my help. And finally, a life that is a bottomless swamp of chaos.” I can safely say I meet all of those requirements (to different degrees). I’m looking for someone who can guide me in my career–someone with industry experience, connections, and coaching ability. How can I enlist a person like this? Thanks for your help,

Liz Lemon Wannabee



Lolly Daskal is a Leadership Development and CEO coach and consultant and founder of Lead From Within. Follow her @LollyDaskal.

Dear Wannabee,

Finding a mentor is hard, but finding a good one can change your life.

Mentorship goes far beyond giving advice; a mentor commits valuable time and focused attention to assure that you’re progressing toward your goals.

It helps that you have intelligence about your challenges, a sense of humor, and the humility to accept help.

It sounds like you’ve already done some of this, but for the record, the first steps begin with you: