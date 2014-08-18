How Tory Burch Measures Up Against Her Competitors

Founder’s current role: CEO, creative director/designer CEO: Burch Founded: 2004 Headquarters: New York Revenue in 2013: $800 million Employees (in 2013): 2,000 Stores in the U.S.: 62 Notable collaborations: Estée Lauder, Fossil, Luxottica Namesake’s net worth: $1 billion Signature: Ballet flats with the iconic double-T medallion Innovations in retail: Tory Daily, an app with all original content

Founder’s current role: Chairman, CCO and principal designer

CEO: John Idol

Founded: 1981

Headquarters: New York

Revenue in 2013: $3.31 billion

Employees (in 2013): 6,379

Stores in the U.S.: 264

Notable collaborations: Claiborne Swanson Frank, Estée Lauder, Goop

Namesake’s net worth: $1 billion

Signature: Handbag with the repeating “MK” logo

Innovations in retail: Obsessive social media presence; early adopter of Instagram ads

Founder’s current role: None (Resigned in 2007)

CEO: Craig A. Leavitt

Founded: 1993

Headquarters: New York

Revenue in 2013: $743 million

Employees (in 2013): 2,500

Stores in the U.S.: 118

Notable collaborations: Gap Kids, Keds, Nixon watches

Namesake’s net worth: $200 million

Signature: Handbag with ornate, perforated patterns

Innovations in retail: Kate Spade Saturday locations replaced in-store signage with iPads

Founder’s current role: Head designer

CEO: Bertrand Stalla-Bourdillon (LVMH group)

Founded: 1984

Headquarters: New York

Revenue in 2013: $1 billion (est.)

Employees (in 2013): 1,000+ *

Stores in the U.S.: 20

Notable collaborations: Sephora

Namesake’s net worth: $100 million

Signature: Tote bags with a comedic repetition of the Marc Jacobs name on them

Innovations in retail: At pop-up store, accepted payment for fragrance samples in social media posts

Founder’s current role: Chief designer

CEO: Mark Weber (LVMH group)

Founded: 1984

Headquarters: New York

Revenue in 2013: N/A

Employees (in 2013): 1,300

Stores in the U.S.: 64

Notable collaborations: BaubleBar, Estée Lauder

Namesake’s net worth: $400 million

Signature: All-black palette

Innovations in retail: Testing a mobile app that works with ­­clothing-embedded sensors to direct customers to items in stores

Some figures courtesy of Fashion Business Intelligence.

*An exact number could not be verified.