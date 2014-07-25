6 Ways to Manage A Team Of Superstars

In all sports, a key difference between true superstars and the rest is when superstars exert leadership qualities on their teams. Superstar athletes like Tom Brady, Derek Jeter, and Magic Johnson seem to possess the leadership qualities that inspire their teammates to play beyond their ordinary capabilities.

Business leaders that can enable their superstars to lead can win big, too. Here are some ideas to consider when managing your superstars:

Just like in sports, superstar talent can be selfish and difficult to coach. While gifted, these kinds of superstars tend to be “me” focused, not team focused. “Me-focused” superstars are not your leaders. For them, leading their organization to victory takes a back seat to generating controversy and shifting the spotlight onto themselves. So, when managing this type of talent, let them do their thing. Keep them out of the general population because they can demotivate less talented players and hurt team performance.

We have all seen the scenario where a high-performing coworker gets promoted to a leadership position, and then lacks the skills to manage a team. This is an example of not every superstar can lead. It should be avoided at all costs within the organization that is striving for excellence.

One quality of superstar talent is drive. Superstars want to excel. Most have little patience for those who don’t share the interest. So, let the driven drive the team. Their thirst for victory and excellence will encourage others to strive to achieve.

Self-discipline is another trait of the superstar. Superstar talent knows what it takes to stay on top of their game. Not only will their example move others to do what must be done to become similarly accomplished, but, when encouraged to lead, these superstars can deliver the tough messages to others who are not putting in the necessary effort to win.

The business world works in a similar, self-governing way. Business superstars have little tolerance for the shoddy work of others. Colleagues that don’t live up to expectations will quickly learn from the superstars on their teams that their mediocrity is not appreciated, and they will be encouraged to shape up or ship out.