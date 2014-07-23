GM Recalls Another 718,000 Vehicles

General Motors is issuing another six recalls affecting 717,950 automobiles for various safety reasons. None of the recalls this time were related to the ignition switch .

The latest recall affects Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks.

So far into the year, the automaker has recalled almost 30 million vehicles worldwide, about 15 million for faulty ignition switches, which have been linked to 13 deaths over a decade.

GM said it is aware of one crash connected to loose bolts of power-adjusted seats affecting various cars from 2010 to 2012, and another crash linked to a power steering issue on the 2014 Chevrolet Impala. The company said it is not aware of any other crashes or deaths related to the safety issues.

Unlike previous recalls, this latest round affects newer vehicles–including its top sellers, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks–from 2010 to 2015.