“Guardians Of The Galaxy” Director James Gunn On His Path To Big-Budget Filmmaking

If you were looking to explain the dichotomy of cinema on both a monetary and creative level, you could do worse than using as examples Marvel Studios and Troma Entertainment. One is the comic book-powered megabrand whose superpower is churning out intersecting billion-dollar franchises. The other is the schlock-factory behind movies like Bikini Swamp Girl Massacre. One plans out its slate of new projects years in advance, each new announcement generating worldwide headlines, while the other appears to be making it up as they go along in a charmingly ramshackle collective stream of conscious. Although the two entities have collaborated together in the comic book realm several times, their most recent common lineage is James Gunn.

The director of Marvel’s new hit, Guardians of the Galaxy, got his start at Troma, working through the many complexities of bringing projects like Tromeo and Juliet from page to screen. Although Gunn eventually abandoned that world for writing more Hollywood fare like Scooby Doo and the Dawn of the Dead remake, he never left the scrappiness or genre sensibility he honed at Troma too far behind. Certainly those traits are evident in Gunn’s directorial efforts like the gross-out opus Slither or the demented superhero warm-up Super. It’s what the filmmaker has figured out and decided for himself along the way that’s prepared him for reconciling old Troma instincts with a Marvel-sized budget.

As Guardians rolls out to a rapturous reception (92% on Rotten Tomatoes; $94 million opening weekend) Gunn talked with Co.Create about learning from audiences, gathering consensus, and when he started giving a shit.

James Gunn was paid $150 to write the screenplay for Tromeo and Juliet. During the production, he got a crash course in making a movie from start to finish. Eventually, he was hired as Troma’s head of production, a job that fortuitously required continual output. “We had a TV station, Troma Dish, which ran in Amsterdam and the Netherlands, and a Troma show on BBC as well, so I had to create just constant content. It was great because you got to set up angles and do effects and shoot, all of it without thinking, and not really caring about quality. You wanted it to be good as it could be, but you didn’t really have time to overthink things and be a perfectionist. The amount of hours I logged actually shooting something vs. planning to shoot something was very high. When you have that kind of experience as filmmaking practice, you become comfortable. It just becomes second nature to shoot and talk to actors, deal with effects and all that stuff.”

While he was at Troma, Gunn would work 60-hour weeks, going home every night to write screenplays for another three or four hours. Two of these early efforts generated interest, but one called The Specials became a viral screenplay, passed around all over Hollywood, and opening up doors. The success was partly based on some revelations Gunn had about writing at the time. “My biggest growth spurt ever in making films happened because of the very first test screening that we did for Tromeo and Juliet. I could really see when I’d written scenes that worked and when I’d written scenes that hadn’t worked so well, and I really kind of got what the audience latched onto. I decided that stuff was my actual work. I think a lot of my career since then has been trying to create movies out of just those moments that really work.

Also, at the time, I was really doing everything for myself, like, how can I become more successful? And then one day I just sort of had this awakening where I realized I’m not only on this planet for myself, but for other people, and that by serving others the best I could, that’s how I could be the happiest. That moment was about a month before I wrote The Specials screenplay and my whole life began to change.